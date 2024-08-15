CM Stalin, DMK workers attend Governor’s Independence Day event

After previously boycotting Tamil Nadu governor’s RN Ravi’s “At Home” reception over his attitude towards the state, chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin attended the event hosted by the Raj Bhavan for Independence Day on Thursday. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin presents the Kalpana Chawla Award to Sabeena for rescuing people injured in Wayanad landslides during 78th Independence Day celebration at state secretariat, in Chennai, on Thursday. (PTI)

“There are ideological and political differences (with the governor) but the chief minister always gives respect to the governor’s post,” said finance minister Thangam Thennarasu over accepting the governor’s invitation even as DMK’s allies Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) boycotted it.

Stalin, his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi, water resources minister Durai Mururgan, higher education minister K Ponmudi, speaker M Appavu were among those who attended it along with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs.

Stalin did not attend the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by the governor for Republic Day this January and last year but five DMK ministers had participated this year. When the governor had kept the bill to abolish National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) pending, the DMK government had boycotted the at-home reception in April, 2022. The DMK accuses the governor of being an agent of the BJP-led Union government. The two have been at loggerheads over various issues in the last two years.

Earlier in the day Stalin hoisted the national flag at the secretariat in Fort St George.

The state disaster management committee along with a multidisciplinary team of the forest department, department of housing and urban development and department of environment will study hilly areas to be prepared during heavy rain seasons following the landslides in Wayanad in Kerala, Stalin announced during his Independence Day speech.

“A comprehensive scientific study will be carried out in these areas,” Stalin said, adding that climate change is a major issue. The committee will submit a report to the government, the timeline for which is yet to be decided.

He also announced more welfare schemes such as Mudhalvar Marunthagam (chief minister’s pharmacy) to sell generic medicines at cheaper prices. For former servicemen, he announced a new scheme Mudhalvarin Kakkum Karangal (chief minister’s protective measures) to help them improve their livelihood. “The monthly pension for freedom fighters will be increased from ₹20,000 to ₹21,000. The pension for family members of martyrs has been increased from ₹11,000 to ₹11,500,” he added.