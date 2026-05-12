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CM Vijay visits rebel AIADMK MLAs as large faction backs his government

Some of the AIADMK members are believed to be in the rebel camp that has questioned Palaniswami's leadership following the party's defeat in assembly polls

Updated on: May 12, 2026 06:35 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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Amid clear signs of a divide within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay visited AIADMK MLA CV Shanmugam's residence in Chennai on Tuesday. Shanmugam is one of the leaders heading the camp that is supporting TVK's Vijay.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay with AIDMK leaders CV Shanmugam, SP Velumani and others during a meeting, in Chennai.(PTI)

This comes after reports of a rift in AIADMK, with senior leaders SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam alleging that party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami wanted to join hands with archrival DMK to keep TVK away from the ruling saddle.

The two leaders also extended their support to the Vijay-led dispensation.

About 30 MLAs are believed to be in the rebel camp that has questioned Palaniswami's leadership following the party's defeat in the April 23 assembly polls, news agency PTI reported. The party won only 47 seats out of 164 seats.

Earlier, speaking to the reporters, Shanmugam had said they would meet C Joseph Vijay to provide a letter supporting his government. As per the report, he also claimed that party general secretary Palaniswami wanted to form a government with the DMK's support.

What the TVK supporting camp says

It asserted that alliance decisions could not be taken by a handful of MLAs and maintained that party cadre remained firmly behind Palaniswami.

 
aiadmk dmk tvk vijay tamil nadu
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