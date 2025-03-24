CM Vijayan announces intensified anti-drug campaign to combat narcotics menace

Menu Explore
PTI |
Mar 24, 2025 03:17 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala government on Monday announced a large-scale anti-drug campaign set to begin in April, aiming to combat the rising menace of narcotics through a coordinated effort across society.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the initiative would integrate all existing campaigns and involve various government departments, institutions, and community groups in a unified fight against substance abuse.

Addressing a high-level meeting at the Legislative Assembly, Vijayan emphasised the need for an intensified approach to tackle drug-related issues in the state.

As part of the campaign's preparatory phase, a crucial meeting is scheduled for March 30, bringing together experts, student and youth organisations, film, cultural, and media representatives, as well as teacher and parent associations, a CMO release said.

The meeting will focus on formulating a comprehensive action plan to guide the campaign's implementation.

The release said a committee comprising various departments will be formed under the leadership of the Chief Secretary to prepare an anti-drug framework.

"The Chief Minister has directed that anti-drug awareness should begin from lower primary classes. More programmes should be organised to attract children to sports. Steps must be taken to ensure that hostels and public places remain drug-free, and inspections should be strengthened," it said.

Vijayan directed that the enforcement activities of the police and excise departments should be further intensified.

"The Local Self-Government Department must take steps to shut down shops selling drugs. Modern equipment should be procured to detect the presence of narcotics, and the presence of sniffer dogs should be increased. If necessary, coordination with police officers from other states should be initiated," he said.

He said measures to curb online drug trafficking will be strengthened.

"Inspections at airports, railways, and ports should be intensified, along with stricter border police checks," the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan also said that couriers, parcels, and tourist vehicles entering Kerala’s borders should be subjected to thorough inspections.

Ministers explained the various anti-drug initiatives being implemented by their respective departments.

The meeting was attended by ministers Saji Cherian, M B Rajesh, O R Kelu, R Bindu, and V Abdurahiman, along with Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretaries A Jayathilak and K R Jyothilal, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, ADGPs Manoj Abraham and P Vijayan, and Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav.

The move came amid an intensified anti-narcotics campaign by various state government agencies, including the police and excise department.

Kerala Police said on Saturday that, as part of its special drive, D-Hunt, to prevent the sale and use of psychotropic substances such as MDMA, it had registered 7,038 cases and arrested 7,307 individuals across the state within a month of launching the initiative.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

