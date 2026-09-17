Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his efforts towards building a strong India. Track PM Modi's birthday celebrations live here

CM Vijay's birthday wish for Modi: 'Leads with dedication towards building a strong India' (PTI/ANI)

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In a post shared by the chief minister’s office, Vijay said, “I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Thiru. Narendra Modi avargal, who leads with dedication towards building a strong India. I wholeheartedly wish you a long life filled with good health.”

Vijay’s message came as Modi turned 76 on Thursday, with political leaders and public figures extending greetings to the prime minister on his birthday.

Deep Dive What is the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and how is it related to PM Modi's birthday? The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is a month-long campaign launched by the BJP to commemorate PM Modi's 25 years in public service, involving various service-oriented activities across the country. Why did CJP's Saurav Das criticize the celebration of PM Modi's birthday by Anganwadi workers? Saurav Das criticized the alleged coercion of Anganwadi workers to promote PM Modi’s birthday celebrations, suggesting that the government should address their real issues instead of manufacturing gratitude. How will the 'Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra' be conducted and what is its purpose? The 'Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra' will pass through 10 states, covering 193 districts and showcasing the work carried out under PM Modi's leadership while promoting the campaign's focus on public service.

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‘Seva Sankalp Yatra’ launched on Modi's birthday

{{^usCountry}} On the event, the BJP has launched the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which began on Thursday and focuses on service-oriented activities. Events include cleanliness drives, blood donation and health camps, tree plantation programmes, prayers and other public-service initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the event, the BJP has launched the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which began on Thursday and focuses on service-oriented activities. Events include cleanliness drives, blood donation and health camps, tree plantation programmes, prayers and other public-service initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

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In Varanasi, Modi’s parliamentary constituency, several events were organised to mark the occasion. The Seva Sankalp Yatra was also launched, with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union minister Chirag Paswan attending the programme.

ALSO READ | How Rahul Gandhi, CM Vijay, Raghav Chadha, others wished PM Modi on his birthday

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The yatra is set to pass through 10 states and showcase the importance of Kashi as well as work carried out under Modi’s leadership. Youth participating in the yatra are scheduled to attend four programmes at different locations each day.

Several other leaders also wished Modi on his birthday. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described Modi’s 25-year journey in public life as an “inspiring chapter of service, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the nation”.

Tamil Nadu governor wishes PM

Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and several political leaders also greeted Modi on his 76th birthday.

Emphasising the prime minister’s roadmap for 2047, Arlekar said, “The vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 calls upon every citizen to contribute to the nation's journey towards comprehensive development, innovation, self-reliance and inclusive growth.”

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DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin also conveyed his greetings to Modi through a post on X. “Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life,” Stalin said.

ALSO READ | Putin, Trump extend birthday wishes to PM Modi: 'Rightly enjoying deep respect'

BJP workers celebrate in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP workers observed Modi’s birthday as ‘Seva Day’, organising temple prayers, medical camps for the elderly and felicitation of sanitary workers. BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said tree plantation drives, a coffee table book release and lamp-lighting at homes were also planned.

Modi’s birthday is being marked across the country with service-oriented activities under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

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