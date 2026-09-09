CM Vijay's TVK alliance named ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’

Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance, led by chief minister Vijay's TVK, has been named ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’. This was announced after the alliance partners' meeting chaired by Vijay on Wednesday that was convened to hammer out key issues, including an official name for the combine.

The name of the alliance was announced during an alliance party chaired by Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay at TVK headquarters. (TVK)

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CM Vijay will be the president of the alliance which will face the upcoming bypoll in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, chief of Tamil Nadu Congress unit B Manickam Tagore said. "We will work together under the alliance", Tagore said.

The agenda for the meeting, the second major gathering since the post-poll coalition formed the government, was reportedly on formalising the alliance structure.

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However, leaders of the Left parties – CPI(M) and the CPI, which support the government – skipped the meeting at TVK headquarters in Panaiyur.

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{{^usCountry}} Leaders who took part in the key meeting included Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President B Manickam Tagore, the grand old party's Rajya Sabha member and Assembly floor leader, Praveen Chakravarthy and Tharahai Cuthbert respectively, according to news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leaders who took part in the key meeting included Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President B Manickam Tagore, the grand old party's Rajya Sabha member and Assembly floor leader, Praveen Chakravarthy and Tharahai Cuthbert respectively, according to news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam top leaders Vaiko and his son Durai, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan, and Indian Union Muslim League leaders KM Kader Mohideen, AM Shahjahan and Syed Farooq Basha were among the participants.

Parties of 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’

The Congress supports the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government with five MLAs, along with 107 of Vijay's party, two of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and two of VCK / Left Factions (External Support).

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Vijay's TVK secured a landmark win in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections this year, winning 108 seats in its debut poll. The TVK-led government was formed days after the results were declared, as Vijay needed the support at least 10 MLAs to take oath.

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The Congress had ended its long-standing alliance with the DMK following the election results and submitted a letter of support to the TVK, with the condition that communal forces be kept out of the government.

Alliance meeting amid rift buzz

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The key alliance meeting comes days after Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu threatened to resign from the state cabinet if Vijay's TVK did not accept Rahul Gandhi as the next prime ministerial candidate.

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Tamil Nadu tourism minister S Rajesh Kumar had stated that both Congress ministers will resign if TVK fails to back Gandhi in the 2029 general elections.

Kumar added that the party would not compromise on its stand, asserting that Rahul Gandhi is the only candidate the Congress party would support in the Lok Sabha elections.

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These remarks from the Congress come as the TVK continues to push Vijay as the next prime ministerial candidate.