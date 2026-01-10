CM writes to Vijayan on proposed Malayalam bill

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has written to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing strong reservations over the proposed Malayalam language bill, warning that it could adversely impact linguistic minorities, especially in border districts such as Kasaragod. CM Siddaramaiah and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at an event at the Sivagiri Mutt in December 2025. (PTI)

In his letter, Siddaramaiah said he was writing “with a sense of mutual respect, cooperation within the federal framework and constitutional responsibility,” values that he said have long guided relations between Karnataka and Kerala. “These two states are bound not just by geography but by deep cultural, social and human ties,” he noted.

The chief minister flagged concerns over provisions that would make Malayalam the compulsory first language even in Kannada medium schools. He said such a move runs contrary to India’s pluralistic traditions. “India’s civilisational strength has always rested on fearless plurality. Languages in our country have grown through coexistence and mutual respect, not through compulsion,” he wrote.

Referring to Kasaragod, Siddaramaiah described the district as “a living example” of linguistic harmony where Malayalam, Kannada, Tulu, Beary and other languages have coexisted for generations. He warned that enforcing a single language policy could have serious consequences. “Any policy that mandates a single linguistic pathway risks placing an unnecessary burden on children, weakening educational institutions run by linguistic minorities and destabilising long standing educational systems,” he said.

Siddaramaiah underlined that language for minority communities is closely linked to identity and opportunity. “For linguistic minorities, language is not merely an academic choice. It is a pathway to dignity, identity and opportunity,” he wrote.

Highlighting ground realities in Kasaragod, the chief minister said many residents, particularly in border areas, depend on Kannada medium education. “This preference has evolved naturally through decades of social, cultural and economic interaction. Respecting this reality does not weaken Malayalam; it strengthens the roots of India’s pluralism,” he said.

The Karnataka chief minister also cited constitutional safeguards, pointing to Articles 29 and 30, which protect the rights of linguistic minorities, and Articles 350A and 350B, which mandate facilities for education in the mother tongue and protection of minority linguistic interests. “Any legislative action must reflect not only constitutional legality but also constitutional morality,” he stated.

Siddaramaiah urged the Kerala government to reconsider the proposed bill and hold consultations with linguistic minority communities, education experts and neighbouring states before proceeding. “Such dialogue will strengthen national unity and uphold the dignity of every language and every citizen,” he said.

He also warned that Karnataka would oppose the bill if it is enacted. “If this legislation is passed, Karnataka will be compelled to use every constitutional avenue available to protect linguistic minorities and the plural spirit of our federal system,” Siddaramaiah wrote, adding that the opposition would be guided by constitutional duty rather than political intent.

At the center of the disagreement is the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, which requires Malayalam to be taught as the compulsory first language from Classes 1 through 10. Karnataka officials argue that applying the rule uniformly, particularly in Kasaragod district, would overturn long-standing educational arrangements for Kannada-speaking students and force a linguistic shift with lasting academic consequences.