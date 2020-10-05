CM Yogi Adityanath again accuses opposition of stoking caste violence

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:29 IST

For the second consecutive day on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath accused the opposition parties of attempting to trigger caste and communal violence in Uttar Pradesh amid a nationwide outrage over the alleged rape-murder of 19-year-old Dalit girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Over the last week, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi were able to meet the family of the Hathras victim on their second attempt. Citing imposition of Section 144, the police made Congress leaders return to Delhi on their first attempt. Yesterday, Bhim army chief Chandrashekhar Azad met the Hathras family and demanded ‘Y’ category security for them.

Continuing his attack on the opposition, the CM lashed out at the Samajwadi Party rule, alleging it was synonymous with lawlessness. He also said that the Bahujan Samaj Party was synonymous with corruption and dismissed the Congress as a party without any political space or standing in the state.

“That is why it’s clear that the BJP is up against none and would register an emphatic win in all the seven bypoll seats in the state,” he said.

CM Adityanath was addressing cadres through a virtual connect campaign in Tundla, one of the seven assembly segments where bypolls will be held on November 3. UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh also addressed the cadre.

“There are forces that are not happy with development and progress the country and the state are making and are constantly engaged in whipping up caste and communal riots. In fact, in some recent incidents, conspiracies hatched by them have been detected and unravelled. We will have to respond to this through positive, development-oriented work,” the chief minister said.

On Sunday, while virtually launching the BJP’s by-poll campaign from Naugawan Sadat assembly segment in Amroha, CM Adityanath had accused the opposition parties of attempting to whip up caste and communal riots/violence in the state and urged the cadres to be wary of their designs.

The chief minister said due to Covid-19, there won’t be any big political meetings during the bypolls. He urged the cadres to focus on a door-to-door contact campaign. “Take up the door-to-door campaign while moving around in small groups and following all necessary precautions,” he told the cadre.

The BJP is expected to declare its candidates for the bypolls soon.

The state BJP chief also cautioned the cadres against what he called, “nefarious designs of the opposition to whip up trouble in the state”.