CM Yogi Adityanath wants a lakh Covid tests daily in Uttar Pradesh by Monday

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:22 IST

In a bid to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officials to take the total number of RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests to one lakh per day by July 27 (Monday) across the state.

Reviewing the Unlock-2 phase during a high level meeting at his official residence, Yogi Adityanath said 10 lakh testing kits should be procured for every 10-day period.

Adityanath also said that while conducting the spot review, chief secretary and additional chief secretary, health, should focus on contact tracing, door-to-door survey, rapid antigen tests and ambulance services.

The death toll due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in Uttar Pradesh has mounted to 1,387, while the state’s caseload has reached 63,742. The state on Saturday reported 39 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 2,971 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in the state. As of July 23, 17.05 lakh samples were tested in the state. At over 20.42 crores, Uttar Pradesh remains the most populous state in India but also the state which is not testing enough people, as the statistics show.

“The (spot) review should be held at a health centre or a medical college,” he said, adding that the doctors should take rounds in hospitals and medical colleges.

The officials should also focus on the number of beds in Level-1, L-2 and L-3 Covid hospitals, availability of oxygen in L-1 hospitals, oxygen and ventilators in L-2 hospitals and specialist doctors for co-morbidity patients in L-3 hospitals. They should also keep track of the home quarantine and paid isolation facilities, he said. The chief minister has asked the officials to send a proposal to the Centre to buy advance life support ambulances.

In the meeting, the Adityanath also asked the chief secretary and additional chief secretary of health for a spot review of health services in Kanpur Nagar and Jhansi divisions on Saturday and in Prayagraj and Mirzapur divisions on Sunday.

A report of the review meetings should be made available to him, the chief minister said, adding an action plan based on points given for the review meetings should be prepared. The divisional commissioners should implement the action plan. The nodal officers should camp in the districts allotted to them for five days to effectively implement the arrangements there, the chief minister said to the officials.

Calling for effective cleanliness and sanitisation during the weekend special campaign, he said the urban development, rural development and panchayati raj departments should intensify the drive.

Sanitisation, spraying of anti-larva chemicals and fogging should be done both in rural and urban areas, he said, adding that water-logging should be removed.

The campaign to check spread of Covid-19 and other contagious diseases should be conducted with team spirit, he said.

Work should be allocated separately for chief medical officers and deputy chief medical officers and monitored on a day- to-day basis, the chief minister said.

“Patients should not be kept in holding areas and their medical treatment should start immediately,” he added.

Of the 39 new deaths, five each were reported in Kanpur and Varanasi, followed by four in Gorakhpur, two each in Prayagraj, Bareilly, Firozabad and Sultanpur.One death each was reported from Lucknow, Jhansi, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Sambhal, Hardoi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Rampur, Etawah, Kannauj, Mau, Pilibhit, Rae Bareli, Bhadohi, Bahraich and Balrampur.