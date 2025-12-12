State Congress MLC and chief minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, on Thursday again reiterated his stance dismissing the recent leadership crisis in the state and said that the high command had ruled out any change in the chief ministerial post. CM’s son reiterates stance on leadership crisis, deputy CM’s supporters hit back

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Yathindra said, “There is no tussle for the CM’s post. I have already told you. Now everything is clear. The high command has clearly said that, as of now, there will be no changes in leadership.”

Deputy chief minister Shivakumar, in response to the assertion, said, “I think the chief minister will reply for him.”

Meanwhile, several figures considered as members of Siddaramaiah’s camp supported his son’s remarks. Urban development minister Byrathi Suresh, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, said, “Siddaramaiah will act as per the instructions of the high command. No decision has been made regarding a leadership change. We will follow what the chief minister says. Whatever the chief minister and the high command say, we will abide by it.”

Excise minister R B Timmapur echoed the message, pointing out that both top leaders had made their positions clear.

Legislators aligned with Shivakumar, however, questioned the tone and timing of Yathindra’s remarks. Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain said, “If we talk about leadership, they issue a notice. Our high command is powerful, not weak. There is discipline in the Congress party. We are committed to that discipline. No one can override the high command.”

He also strongly criticised the Chief Minister’s son for wading into the debate. “If we speak, it becomes outrageous; if he speaks, it becomes magic. He should understand the circumstances before commenting. We should all know our positions,” he said.

The tensions trace back to comments from Yathindra earlier in the week, when he argued that those anticipating a leadership change were “dreaming”and the national leadership had already settled the matter.