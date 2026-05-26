CNG prices up by ₹2, fourth hike in less than 15 days

CNG prices (Compressed Natural Gas) were increased by ₹2 per kilogram on Friday, taking the rates in Delhi to ₹83.09 per kg in Delhi, with effect from Tuesday. This is the fourth hike in CNG prices in less than 15 days amid disrupted global energy supplies due to the West Asia conflict. CNG prices hiked: Auto drivers waiting for passengers and rides near Botanical Garden in Noida (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times))

The latest revision comes just three days after the previous hike of ₹1 in CNG prices.

Petrol and diesel prices have also seen multiple hikes over the past two weeks amid the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz — key waterway through which a fifth of world's energy needs — due to the West Asia conflict sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The exchange of drones and missiles closed off the Strait, of which Iran is a de facto in charge due to its geographical advantage.

Petrol prices were raised by ₹2.61 a litre and diesel by ₹2.71 on Monday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks that extended a delayed pass-through of soaring global crude oil costs triggered by the Iran conflict.

The latest increase took cumulative hikes since May 15 to nearly ₹7.5 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol prices went to ₹102.12 per litre from ₹99.51 — beyond ₹100 a litre for the first time since 2022 — while diesel climbed to ₹95.20 from ₹92.49.

Industry executives and sector analysts said the incremental hike cycle was unlikely to end soon as the three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) were not only recovering current revenue losses on petrol and diesel, but also recouping their past under-recoveries of auto fuels and cooking gas, according to an earlier HT report.

Petroleum ministry joint secretary Sujata Sharma said the initial daily losses of OMCs were to the tune of ₹1,000 crore (before first price hike on May 15), which is reduced to “slightly less than ₹600 crore” after price hikes. Sharma did not disclose per litre under-recoveries on individual fuel products such as petrol and diesel.