Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:22 IST

The Indian Coast Guard has seized drugs, including 100kg of heroin, from a Sri Lankan boat south of Thoothukudi during an operation, which began on November 17, based on “actionable intelligence after prolonged, sustained efforts”, officials familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

The officials cited above said that the drugs were transferred onto the Sri Lankan vessel on high seas by a Pakistani dhow from Karachi. From Sri Lanka, the drugs were meant to be sent to western countries and Australia. “Pakistan not only exports jihad but also drugs, which is used to fund terrorism,” one of the officials added.

“During rummaging by ICG Ship, found following 99 packets of Heroin (100KGs), 20 small boxes of synthetic drugs, five 9mm pistols but no ammunition and one Thuraya set,” another official, familiar with the development, said adding that all these were found inside an empty fuel tank.

Six crew members, including the captain, of the intercepted boat is being interrogated and it is headed for the port of Thoothukudi, earlier known as Tuticorin. “While interrogation, also received a message from Sri Lankan navy,” an official said.

The boat is allegedly owned by Alensu Kuttige Sinha Deeptha Sani Fernando from Negombo, a city on the west coast of Sri Lanka.