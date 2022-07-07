Coast Guard rescues all 22 crew members from sinking vessel

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday rescued all 22 crew members from a sinking merchant vessel about 185 kilometers off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat, officials said.

All the crew members, including 20 Indians, one Pakistani and one Sri Lankan national, were rescued after the ICG received a distress call around 8.20 am about uncontrolled flooding onboard merchant vessel Global King-1, officials familiar with the matter said.

The members were shifted to a local hospital and their medical condition is said to be stable, they added.

Despite adverse weather conditions, a Dornier aircraft was launched from ICG Air Station Porbandar for assessment of the situation and relaying of information to the vessels in vicinity. The Dornier, on reaching the area, dropped a life raft for the crew, the officials said.

Thereafter, the indigenously-built twin-engine Advanced Light Helicopters were pressed for the rescue operation, they added.

ICG Ship Shoor, CG Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), which was already at sea were also directed to immediately reach the area. The ICG ship braving very rough seas proceeded to the area with maximum speed, the ICG said in a release.

“The helicopters operated close to their operational maxima and braved squally weather and strong winds to reach the area. Thereafter, in a sea-air coordinated effort, all 22 personnel were successfully rescued,” the release said.

Captain Ashwin Solanki, chief nautical officer of maritime regulator Gujarat Maritime Board, confirmed that all crew members of the vessel were rescued.

“The vessel’s position was outside the territorial waters but within Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The Directorate General of Shipping, Indian maritime administration and Indian Coast Guard are monitoring the situation as they are appropriate agencies to deal with such incidents,” Solanki said.

(With PTI inputs)