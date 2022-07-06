After Ladakh, Karnataka MLAs embark on trip to Delhi, Gujarat
Following the study tour of a delegation of Karnataka MLAs in Leh, another batch of legislators embarked on a trip to Delhi and Gujarat to study the Panchayati Raj system even as the coastal region of the state is facing the flood-like situation.
According to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly notification, this is the "final study tour programme" of the committee on Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies.
The legislators who are part of the group include Sharanu Salagar, CS Puttaraju, Arunkumara Gutturu, KY Nanjegowda, Anjali H Nimbalkar, R Shankar, CM Lingappa, ML Anilkumar T Narayana Swamy and N Ravikumar. The MLAs are accompanied by their family members on the study tour. The tour that began on July 5 will conclude on July 8.
Earlier, a set of 15 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) went for a study trip to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
The delegation included Venkat Reddy Mudnal (BJP), Shrimant Patil (BJP), Harish Poonja (BJP), Dattatraya Chandrashekhar Patil (BJP), Uday Garudachar (BJP), BM Sukumar Shetty (BJP), Raghupathi Bhat (BJP), Somanagouda Patil (BJP), Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad (BJP), Narayanaswamy (Congress), SN Subbareddy (Congress), Ganesh Hukkeri (Congress), S Ramappa (Congress), Srinivas (JDS) and Ravindra Srikantaiah (JDS).
However, the study of MLAs came at a time when the parts of Karnataka is facing severe rain and floods.
Asked about the MLAs' tour amid the flood situation in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told ANI, "I don't know about it."
ETT recruitment: Senior secondary schools in Ludhiana complain of neglect
Three days after over 1,050 elementary teacher training (ETT ) qualified candidates received their appointment letters, a few government senior secondary smart schools in the district have complained to district education officer that they are being neglected despite having positions which have been vacant for a long time.
Three of Agra family die in “suicide pact”, financial stress possible reason
Three members of a family, including a couple and their 8-year-old daughter, were found dead inside their house at Awas Vikas Colony within limits of Sikandra police station of Agra on Wednesday morning, police said. “The bodies of 35-year-old man along with his 30-year-old wife and daughter were found hanging inside a room at the house. A suicide note was found from the house that contained emotional statements,” said SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary.
Kidnapping accused GRP constable enjoyed political patronage
Government Railway Police constable Alok Tiwari, accused of kidnapping and torturing a city trader for extortion, enjoyed patronage of a senior politician, said sources in the police department. The politician's gunner too is a partner in his business of second hand sale of four wheelers, they added. The constable and Rahul's aides were booked, on Monday, for kidnapping and torturing for extorting money from a city trader Mohan Vishwakarma.
Amritsar Improvement Trust ex-chief Dinesh Bassi arrested for irregularities
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested Congress leader Dinesh Bassi for alleged irregularities that led to losses to the Amritsar Improvement Trust during his tenure as its chairman from 2019-21. After a preliminary inquiry, Bassi was booked under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Smarter AI based video surveillance at 26 NCR stations in U.P. by Jan 2023
A high tech internet-based video surveillance system is being installed at 756 railway stations across 10 railway zones of the country, including 26 stations of North Central Railways. The 26 NCR stations to be equipped with VSS under Nirbahaya fund include Gwalior, Agra Fort, Aligrah, Mirzapur, Vindhyachal, Anwarganj and Raja ki Mandi, Babina, Datia, Mahoba, Phaphund, Tundla, Orai, Etawah, Lalitpur, Sikohabad, Firozabad, Banda and Murena among others.
