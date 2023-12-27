close_game
close_game
News / India News / Coast Guard saves mariner in distress off New Mangalore Port

Coast Guard saves mariner in distress off New Mangalore Port

PTI |
Dec 27, 2023 05:32 PM IST

Coast Guard saves mariner in distress off New Mangalore Port

The Coast Guard received a distress call from the vessel stating that a crew member had fallen down in the washroom due to weakness. The patient was brought ashore and shifted to a hospital and handed over to the local agent, Coast Guard sources said. “@IndiaCoastGuard Ship C-448 evacuated 52-yr old crew reported difficulty in breathing/stroke, from MT Ivory Ray (Flag-Liberia) at #NewMangalore anchorage (9.5 N miles from coast). The patient shifted to the hospital & handed over to the local agent for further medical management,” said a post by ICG on social media platform X.

HT Image
HT Image

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out