Coast Guard saves mariner in distress off New Mangalore Port

The Coast Guard received a distress call from the vessel stating that a crew member had fallen down in the washroom due to weakness. The patient was brought ashore and shifted to a hospital and handed over to the local agent, Coast Guard sources said. “@IndiaCoastGuard Ship C-448 evacuated 52-yr old crew reported difficulty in breathing/stroke, from MT Ivory Ray (Flag-Liberia) at #NewMangalore anchorage (9.5 N miles from coast). The patient shifted to the hospital & handed over to the local agent for further medical management,” said a post by ICG on social media platform X.

HT Image