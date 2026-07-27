CJP asks govt to 'immediately honour' promises after protesters detained across India

Days after the Cockroach Janta Party called off its nationwide protest, several reports of protestors being detained and arrested across India have emerged. In response to the reports, the CJP has issued a statement seeking guarantees from the government, especially Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference as party spokepersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka look on, amid the protest over NEET paper leak issue, at Jantar Mantar (PTI)

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"The Cockroach Janta Party had called off its nationwide protest only after the Government of India assured us that no punitive action would be taken against any protestor, either now or in the future, in any BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states. The reports emerging from these states are therefore a matter of grave concern," said a statement issued by spokesperson Saurav Das.

One of the key demands made by the CJP to the government was that no FIRs would be filed against protestors who participated in the movement.

"We call upon the Government of India, particularly @JPNadda ji and @DrJitendraSingh ji, to immediately honour the assurance given to us by ensuring the release of those detained and by directing that no coercive or retaliatory action is taken against any protestor anywhere in the country. The FIRs registered ought to be withdrawn too," the statement added.

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{{^usCountry}} The online outfit has also called for a written assurance regarding the withdrawal of FIRs and the release of all those detained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The online outfit has also called for a written assurance regarding the withdrawal of FIRs and the release of all those detained. {{/usCountry}}

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CJP's key demands

The CJP called off its nationwide protest on Saturday, July 25. This withdrawal came after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and after the Centre assured that their demands would be met.

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Along with Pradhan's resignation, the Cockroach outfit put forth other key demands. These are -

Maximum possible compensation for families of NEET paper leak-related suicides

All FIRs by the Central government and NDA-ruled states will be withdrawn, and no action will be taken against anyone involved in these protests in the future.

CJP’s 5-point exam reform charter will be considered by the govt and the CJP will meet with the govt to discuss these reforms further.

Detentions across India

As per the outfit, all of these demands were met, and the protest was called off. However, hours later, reports flooded social media of protestors being detained across Bihar, West Bengal and other states.

One of the key cases involved a Ghaziabad resident and CJP protest volunteer, Mohammad Junaid.

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As per reports, Junaid's father was taken by the police after their residence was searched.

Speaking to the media, Mohammad Junaid said that UP Police took away his family members and seized their bank passbooks and PAN cards during a raid at his house on Friday, a day before the CJP protest was called off.

He also alleged that the police had harassed his family in the Meerut district of the state. Meerut police have denied the allegations.

Amid the reports that the volunteer was also detained, CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh dismissed the claim and added that Junaid is safe and receiving legal assistance.

"We have always treated Junaid with immense respect, and we will continue to stand by him (& other volunteers)," Singh wrote on X.

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