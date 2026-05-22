Cockroach Janta Party Founder’s parents ‘not keen’ on him joining politics: ‘Worried because he is famous now’

The sudden rise of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on social media has left the parents of founder Abhijeet Dipke anxious and sleepless, fearing he could face arrest or other trouble. Bhagwan Dipke said the sudden explosion of CJP on social media has made him deeply anxious. (File Image)

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Bhagwan and Anita Dipke, who live in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said they do not want their son to enter politics. They added that they have lost sleep since learning about his latest political venture, news agency PTI reported.

They said such fears were “natural” given the current political climate.

“If we look at politics nowadays, fear is natural, no matter how many followers he has. In one of his interviews, he himself expressed fear of being arrested after returning to India. We read about such incidents in newspapers,” Bhagwan Dipke said.

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‘We won’t support him’, says Anita Dipke Abhijeet’s mother, Anita Dipke, said she wants her son to stay away from politics and focus on building a career, adding that she would not support him in this.

“We just want him to come home safely. Whether he continues in politics will be his decision, but we do not want him to pursue it. I do not know whether he will listen to us or not. I will not support him in this. I am worried about him,” she said.

Anita said Abhijeet initially studied in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar before moving to Pune for higher education. She added that engineering proved difficult for him, after which he shifted towards mass media studies.

His father said Abhijeet later moved abroad to study journalism because his sister was already living there. Bhagwan Dipke added that he had hoped his son would take up a job in Pune or Delhi instead.

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Parents say they were unaware of CJP’s formation Dipke’s parents said they were initially unaware of the formation of the party and only learnt about it through neighbours. Later, their grandchildren informed them about the outfit’s rapidly growing social media following, including the fact that it had surpassed the follower count of several prominent public figures and political parties.

Anita Dipke said she had also discouraged her son from entering politics when he earlier worked with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Later, I was told by one of my grandchildren that he has more followers on social media than many prominent people in the country. Earlier, he had worked with AAP. Even then, I had told him that we were not into politics and that he should pursue a service," she said.

Bhagwan Dipke said the sudden explosion of CJP on social media has made him deeply anxious.

"I'm worried because he is now famous. And such individuals get arrested. I have not slept for the past two nights worrying about what might happen to him. I hate politics and have no interest in it," he said.

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Cockroach Janta Party’s rise on social media The party has now crossed 19 million followers on Instagram, surpassing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s following on the platform. On X, the party’s original account was withheld in India in response to a legal demand.

However, hours later, another account named “Cockroach is Back” appeared on X and gained more than 21,000 followers within a little over an hour. The profile bio reads: “Cockroaches don’t die!”

The first post on the new account read: “You thought you can get rid of us? Lol.”

Why was the party formed? The Cockroach Janta Party was founded by Abhijeet Dipke following controversy over remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who had used the terms “parasites” and “cockroaches” while referring to unemployed youth.

Much of the party’s content focuses on issues affecting young people, including unemployment, exam paper leaks and education. Its messaging is packaged through graphics, animations, parody manifestos and charter-style demands.