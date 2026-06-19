The Cockroach Janta Party has demanded ₹1 crore compensation for NEET paper leak-linked suicide cases. In an open letter to Prime Minister Modi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke noted that 11 NEET aspirants died by suicide in the last one week, with five of them in the last 48 hours.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (PTI)

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“We demand that your administration release a compensation amount of one crore rupees to all families who have suffered from a suicide due to the compounding crisis of paper leaks,” Dipke wrote.

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Dipke, in the letter, said that the families of the deceased young people are now facing severe, compounding financial ruin. “In pursuit of a better future, many had taken out massive educational loans to support their children's dreams, that were cruelly shattered by systemic failures,” Dipke wrote, adding that the the devastating trend is intensifying as the pressures of upcoming re-examinations loom over the youth.

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{{^usCountry}} He noted that the has been demanding the resignation of the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination irregularities. “All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that the has been demanding the resignation of the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination irregularities. “All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Holding leadership accountable is a vital step toward restoring the faith of millions of students and parents in our educational framework. If swift and decisive action is not taken to address these systemic failures and change the leadership responsible for them, it inadvertently sends a message that the administration accepts the status quo.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Holding leadership accountable is a vital step toward restoring the faith of millions of students and parents in our educational framework. If swift and decisive action is not taken to address these systemic failures and change the leadership responsible for them, it inadvertently sends a message that the administration accepts the status quo.” {{/usCountry}}

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The open letter comes amid reports of student suicides, most of them NEET aspirants, from across the country for the past many days now. The NEET exam that was held on May 3 had to be cancelled after it was riddled in allegations of paper leak. The examination was later rescheduled for June 21, creating a stressful situation for students who appeared for the competitive exam once.

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More than 2.27 million students had appeared for the test across 551 cities before it was scrapped.

Now, as candidates prepare to take the examination again and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe into the leak, reports of deaths from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka have brought the human toll of the controversy into sharp focus.

A 23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at her house in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday due to ‘dissatisfaction over excelling in her studies’. The aspirant did not show any prior signs of depression or behavioural change to suggest such a drastic move, according to a police official, reported ANI.

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Police says that the victim lived in the Chandrabani area of Dehradun and was preparing for the re-NEET exam. The victim had scored 96.7% marks in Class 12 and later became a college topper, said the report.

Another 17-year-old student preparing for the NEET re-test died after allegedly falling from the sixth floor of a residential building in Ahmedabad’s New Ranip area in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Note - Talking about suicide can be distressing for some readers. If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, help is available. Pune-based NGO Connecting offers emotional support through mindfulness-based active listening. Helpline: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122.

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