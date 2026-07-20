3 Delhi metro stations closed; Rajiv Chowk resumes ops after brief halt ahead of CJP's march

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's march to the Parliament, several metro station gates have been closed. As per DMRC, the gates for the Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions.

As per DMRC, the gates for the Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions. (CJP/PTI)

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Minutes before DMRC's updates, the team from Cockroach Janta Party shared that several metro stations were closed as protestors made their way to Jantar Mantar for the Chalo Sansad march. Track LIVE updates here

In its latest update, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has stated that the interchange facilities and gates are now open at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations.

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CJP's Chalo Sansad march

{{^usCountry}} Thousands of supporters, along with the Cockroach Janta Party, have gathered at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to march to the parliament today at 9am. The march comes as part of the online outfit's demand for the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET UG paper leak and other exam irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thousands of supporters, along with the Cockroach Janta Party, have gathered at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to march to the parliament today at 9am. The march comes as part of the online outfit's demand for the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET UG paper leak and other exam irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

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Along with the CJP, climate activist, innovator, and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has also called for the march. Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, is currently admitted to a hospital in Safdarjung after he was “forcibly” removed from the protest site over the weekend by authorities.

This action from authorities came after a Delhi high court order allowed intervention in the fast if wangchuk's health deterioated.

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