X withholds Cockroach Janata Party account in India, hours after it overtook BJP on Insta

The X (formerly Twitter) account of satirical political outfit Cockroach Janata Party has been withheld in India after it gained substantial popularity on social media in matter of just a few days and even overtook Bharatiya Janata Party's following on Instagram.

This setback for Cockroach Janta Party, also called CJP, comes just when the outfit was gaining momentum for its satirical stance on Indian politics.

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The founder of the outfit, Abhijeet Dipke, shared a photo of the pop up showing when opening the X account and wrote in the caption, “As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India.”

The account, with username CJP_2029, is showing ‘Account Withheld’ in bold letters, followed by “@CJP_2029 has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

This setback for Cockroach Janta Party, also called CJP, comes just when the outfit was gaining momentum for its satirical stance on Indian politics.

The CJP has 13.2 million followers on Instagram while the BJP has 8.8 million.

Why the account was withheld

According to X, such action is taken if the platform receives a “valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity” and when “it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s),” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s),” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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