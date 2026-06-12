'Cockroaches stay in gutter': Andhra deputy CM Pawan Kalyan reacts to CJP craze

As conversations around youth-led political movements gain momentum across the country, Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister and Jana Sena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan has shared his thoughts on the emergence of the Cockroach Janta Party and what it may signify about India's younger generation.

Pawan Kalyan addressed the growing attention around the Cockroach Janata Party during a recent interaction(ANI)

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Pawan Kalyan said the movement should not be viewed as an entirely new phenomenon, according to ANI news agency. Instead, he described it as part of a recurring cycle in which every generation seeks to redefine politics and society in its own way.

Also read: Cockroach Janta Party to hold protest in Pune on June 11 seeking Pradhan's resignation

Every generation wants to take the thought forward

During the interaction, the anchor referred to the rise of the Cockroach Janta Party and asked whether the growing youth participation reflected dissatisfaction with traditional political structures.

Pawan Kalyan replied that generational shifts in political thinking have always existed.

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{{^usCountry}} " I don't know, I feel one thing is, you know, the concept of Gen Z, Gen Z is a more of a very people, everyone is constructing as if this argument is suddenly, no, it sprung up. I feel every age, if you look at 1920s or 1940s, every age, every 25, 30 years, some young generation will come up, they take the thought forward," he was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} " I don't know, I feel one thing is, you know, the concept of Gen Z, Gen Z is a more of a very people, everyone is constructing as if this argument is suddenly, no, it sprung up. I feel every age, if you look at 1920s or 1940s, every age, every 25, 30 years, some young generation will come up, they take the thought forward," he was quoted as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "In the 80s, it was there, and in 2000, some generation was there, and in 2020, some younger generation will be there. They have their own aspirations," Kalyan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In the 80s, it was there, and in 2000, some generation was there, and in 2020, some younger generation will be there. They have their own aspirations," Kalyan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: BJP plans to allay Gen Z concerns, sharpen outreach 'Why they are angry?' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: BJP plans to allay Gen Z concerns, sharpen outreach 'Why they are angry?' {{/usCountry}}

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Rather than dismissing the movement, the Jana Sena chief said it is important to understand the reasons behind the frustration expressed by younger citizens.

"Somehow, why they are angry, you have to look at it," he said.

Referring to the "Cockroach Janta Party" by name, he remarked:

"Cockroach is the one which stays in gutter… that means maybe I can understand the pain."

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged as a satirical response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant using the term cockroach to describe certain youths.

Pawan Kalyan also described a personal conversation with his son to understand how young people perceive such movements.

"I was talking to my son today morning, and I was asking the same question. I said, how many of your friends are there, they have a huge group of friends, around 20 people, and asked him how many of them are there. I think three of them subscribed," Kalyan said.

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According to him, the support may not always turn into visible activism, but it does indicate a willingness among some young people to express dissatisfaction.

'They want politics to change'

When the anchor suggested that some youngsters may hesitate to associate themselves with such platforms publicly, Pawan Kalyan said the issue is not just about being active.

"They want to show their dissent, or maybe they liked certain things, they didn't like something what happened or something maybe they found a platform to show their dissent," he said.

The deputy CM added that his conversations with young people over the past several days pointed towards a common expectation, that is a different style of politics.

"We have our own ideas, not necessarily we align... but one thing is, we want politics to change."

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"This kind of cliched politics has to stop. This kind of regional bias, this kind of destructive approach, we need something different. We want people who make sense in what they are saying," Kalyan added.

Also read: CJP protest highlights: 'Hindu vs Muslim politics won't work,' says Dipke in Pune; next protest in UP's Lucknow

While Pawan Kalyan neither accepted nor rejected the movement, his remarks suggested that emerging youth-led platforms are something that should be viewed as signals of changing political expectations rather than isolated trends.

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