Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
Pawan Kalyan's son injured in fire at Singapore school: Jana Sena Party

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Apr 08, 2025 10:37 AM IST

Mark Shankar, son of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, was hospitalized for treatment after inhaling smoke.

Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar, suffered burn injuries in a fire mishap that occurred at his school on Tuesday morning, the party tweeted on X.

Pawan Kalyan plans to soon head to Singapore to be with his son.(PTI File)
Pawan Kalyan plans to soon head to Singapore to be with his son.(PTI File)

According to the tweet, a fire broke out at the school in Singapore due to unknown reasons, and the fire reportedly caused injuries to Shankar’s hands and legs. He also inhaled smoke, resulting in respiratory discomfort.

He was immediately transferred to a local hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment, the party said.

"Mark Shankar, the younger son of Mr. Pawan Kalyan who was caught in a fire at school •Injuries to arms and legs... Treatment in hospital (sic)," the party said in its post on X.

Pawan Kalyan, who is presently on an official tour of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, has been advised by party leaders and officials to shorten his trip and head to Singapore to be with his son.

The deputy CM plans to complete the scheduled developmental programmes in the region before departing for Singapore from Visakhapatnam, a party leader said.

Mark Shankar, who was born on 10 October 2017, is currently eight years old and pursuing his education in Singapore.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Pawan Kalyan's son injured in fire at Singapore school: Jana Sena Party
