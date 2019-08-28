Code of conduct for assemblies on the anvil

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:23 IST

In a major move to curb disruptions in legislative bodies, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla will lead presiding officers of assemblies to form a uniform code of conduct for lawmakers in their respective Houses.

Birla had been able to conduct the proceedings of the Lok Sabha seamlessly in the last budget session, making it the most productive inaugural session in history of India. He is of the firm view that said “Parliament and State Legislatures, the representative institutions, are accountable to the people and matters concerning different regions need to be constructively discussed and debated in the House.”

As a first step to that direction, Birla held meetings of the Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in India held in Parliament House Annexe on Wednesday. As many as 30 presiding officers of state assemblies participated in the meeting. “It was also felt that there is a need to have extensive and healthy debates in the Legislatures for passing the laws and the House needs to function without any interruptions. In tune with the unanimity among Presiding Officers, a common Code of Conduct will be framed for Legislative Bodies to check interruptions,” Birla said after the meeting.

Earlier this month, during an informal gathering at his residence, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had suggested that all political parties must come out with a code of conduct for its members of Parliament. He also suggested that such a code should also be spelled out in their respective poll manifestos.

In the meeting chaired by Birla, it was also decided to increase the number of sittings of the State Legislatures and also to increase the productivity of legislative work. “For this, a Committee of Presiding Officers would be formed and it will give its report after due consultations, at the next Presiding Officers Conference to be held at Dehradun in November 2019,” Birla said.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 23:42 IST