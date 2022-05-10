Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Coke Studio's 'Pasoori' by Pak artists much loved in India too
india news

Coke Studio’s ‘Pasoori’ by Pak artists much loved in India too

Author Amitav Ghosh too tweeted about the song ‘Pasoori’ and his collaboration with the singer, Ali Sethi. 
Pasoori has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube since February. ((YouTube) )
Published on May 10, 2022 10:16 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Divided by borders and united by one song recently - a smash hit from Coke Studio’s season 14 - ‘Pasoori’ - by Pakistani artists is much loved in India too. The singers - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill - have created an international sensation with the song, which offers a combination of folk tunes and contemporary music.

‘Pasoori, a Punjabi word, can be loosely translated as a ‘difficulty’ or ‘conflict’. The song is about two people in love but about complaints and complexities of a relationship - a theme that unites people across geographies.

On YouTube, the song has already garnered over 100 million views so far since February.

Author Amitav Ghosh too is in love with the song. “Great piece on my amazing 'Jungle Nama' collaborator Ali Sethi, and his wonderful song 'Pasoori' which is building bridges across the Indian subcontinent. (His audiobook for 'Jungle Nama' is amazing too),” the 65-year-old author tweeted with an article from the US-based New Yorker post.

Instagram users in India seem to be smitten even though many admirers have cautioned against the social media tweaking the song.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was seen endorsing a designer outfit with the song from Pakistan playing in the background.

Other actors who have shared posts with the song on the photo and video sharing site are Rhea Chakraborty, Bhumi Padnekar and Tejaswi Prakash.

Last year, a Pakistani influencer, Dananeer Mobeen, had created ripples with her ‘Pawri ho rahi hai (the party is on)’ video, which was used by many in India for memes and social media videos.

