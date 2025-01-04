Cold wave hits Prayagraj as devotees brave chilly weather for Mahakumbh rituals

The cold wave prevailing in the entire country gripped the city of Prayagraj on Saturday. Images from Prayagraj depicted people sitting around bonfires and wearing appropriate winter attire to shield themselves from the cold.(PTI/representative)

Despite the Cold conditions devotees were seen taking a bath in the Sangam Ghat. Rajeev Kumar Singh, a visitor from Pratapgarh said that it was a ritual for the people to take a bath in the Sangam Ghat and they would continue to do so despite the adverse weather.

"It has become very cold here. However, it is a ritual for the devotees to take a bath in the Sangam Ghat no matter what situation it is.." said Singh speaking to ANI

Sheela Soni, a devotee said that the winter did not bother the devotees.

"It is getting cold day by day but it does not bother us since we have come here with the aim of worshipping God.." Soni said.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 12 degrees Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director Manish Ranalkar said that the IMD had launched a special webpage for the weather updates for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela.

"For the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela, IMD launched a special webpage today which will give weather updates every 15 minutes, and the weather forecast will also be available on the website twice a day," IMD director Manish Ranalkar said while speaking to ANI.

Mahakumbh, the world's largest spiritual congregation, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe will be held in Prayagraj after a period of 12 years.

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion.

Pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 Crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.