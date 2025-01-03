Mahakumbh: Over 45 crore devotees expected to visit Prayagraj

Prayagraj is filled with spiritual fervour as the highly anticipated Mahakumbh Mela draws near. Once every twelve years, the Mahakumbh is set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.(Hindustan Times/Anand Prashad)

Clad in saffron and covered in ashes, sadhus of the Mahanirvani Akhara entered the Mahakumbh camp, accompanied by the beating of the Damaru (a small two-headed drum) and chanting the name of Mahadev. Some sadhus were seen riding horses.

Meanwhile, the saints of Atal Akhara also arrived at the Mahakumbh camp in a grand procession, warmly welcomed by police officials with garlands. Immersed in ashes, wearing garlands, riding horses, and beating drums, they entered the camp area. Some seers were also seen walking with the Akhara's flags.

Seers from several major akhadas have already arrived at the campsite, including Niranjani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

Vishwasanand Saraswati, Acharya of Atal Akhada said, "Everyone should come to the Kumbh Mela to witness the unity of the people gathered here and try to promote and establish similar unity in their own countries."

Spiritual leader Jagadguru Narendracharyaji Maharaj, who participated in 2019 Mahakumbh Mela said that excellent arrangements have been made for this year's mela.

"We are very happy with our respected Chief Minister Yogi Ji, who has made excellent arrangements. I was at the Kumbh in 2019, and there is a lot of difference between the arrangements then and now. My blessings are with the Chief Minister now," Narendracharyaji Maharaj told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that all preparations have been completed for the Mahakumbh and urged everyone to come and witness the grand Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"Prayagraj is fully prepared to fulfil the responsibility of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. We have made preparations in all the areas of Prayagraj. Prime Minister Modi has also come to Prayagraj, the Chief Minister Yogi also keeps coming. In such a situation, everyone's responsibility increases. I appeal to everyone to come to see the divine, grand, Kumbh of Prayagraj," Deputy CM Maurya told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Minister JPS Rathore stated that Prayagraj is fully prepared for the Mahakumbh and is expecting over 45 crore devotees to attend.

"Prayagraj has been completely prepared to welcome the people in the Mahakumbh. This time the Kumbh has been arranged and equipped with technology. We are expecting more than 45 crore devotees will come to see the Maha Kumbh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to the saints and sages and has given the name 'Amrit Snan' to the 'Shahi Snan'. Many saints and sages will come there. We will all be blessed by seeing them," Rathore told ANI.

The Mahakumbh, which is held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

To enhance security at the Mahakumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras.

Inspector-General of Police (IG) PAC East Zone Prayagraj, Rajeev Narain Mishra Speaking to ANI, said "Efforts have been made to use all the new technology available to ensure smooth conduct of this Maha Kumbh. In this sequence, an underwater drone has been tested today (December 25). The police and PAC will use it. This is the kind of drone that can identify a person or object underwater. We can use it anytime as per our requirement. We are constantly making arrangements for all kinds of surveillance in water."

Speaking to ANI, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi said, "Our projects which were being operated in the city regarding Maha Kumbh 2025 have been digitized. This time AI has been used. About 2,700 cameras are being installed which are AI-enabled."

The Uttar Pradesh's Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage over 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages.