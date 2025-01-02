Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahakumbh-2025: President Droupadi Murmu likely to visit mela area on January 10

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jan 03, 2025 06:02 AM IST

The chief minister had also extended his invitation to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.

letters@hindustantimes.com

President Droupadi Murmu (HT Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu (HT Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to arrive in Prayagraj tentatively on January 10 and visit the Sangam banks just days ahead of the Mahakumbh-2025 which formally begins with Paush Purnima Snan on January 13. The mega event is scheduled to conclude on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 26.

Though a formal communique is awaited, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has begun preparations for the proposed visit, officials said.

The Mela administration is getting a ‘Constitution Gallery’ dedicated to the Indian Constitution prepared in Sector 2 of the 4000-hectare tent city on the banks of the Sangam. The effort is that after Ganga Pujan at Sangam, when the President goes towards Akbar’s fort, she would inaugurate this gallery, the officials added.

The President is expected to spend two to three hours in Sangam city. After arrival in Prayagraj, she is likely to first go to the Sangam Ghat and offer prayers followed by a visit to the “Samvidhan Vithika” (Constitution Gallery) and then to Akbar’s fort.

Rare photographs, illustrations, documents as well as detailed information related to the Indian Constitution and the process that went into framing it would be on display at this gallery. After the inauguration by the President, this gallery would be open to the pilgrims and tourists visiting the city for Mahakumbh-2025.

“For the new generation of citizens, the exhibition will bring the opportunity to know the history of modern India because we hold the world record for having the longest Constitution, a timeless masterpiece and said to be thirty times longer than the American Constitution,” a senior official said.

Chief minister Yogi Adiityanath on December 29 had invited President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj.

The chief minister had also extended his invitation to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.

As part of his invitation, the chief minister had also presented special gifts, including a symbol featuring the Mahakumbh 2025 logo, a kalash (sacred urn), literature related to the event, a New Year table calendar and a diary.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On