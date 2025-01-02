Mahakumbh-2025: President Droupadi Murmu likely to visit mela area on January 10

letters@hindustantimes.com President Droupadi Murmu (HT Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to arrive in Prayagraj tentatively on January 10 and visit the Sangam banks just days ahead of the Mahakumbh-2025 which formally begins with Paush Purnima Snan on January 13. The mega event is scheduled to conclude on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 26.

Though a formal communique is awaited, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has begun preparations for the proposed visit, officials said.

The Mela administration is getting a ‘Constitution Gallery’ dedicated to the Indian Constitution prepared in Sector 2 of the 4000-hectare tent city on the banks of the Sangam. The effort is that after Ganga Pujan at Sangam, when the President goes towards Akbar’s fort, she would inaugurate this gallery, the officials added.

The President is expected to spend two to three hours in Sangam city. After arrival in Prayagraj, she is likely to first go to the Sangam Ghat and offer prayers followed by a visit to the “Samvidhan Vithika” (Constitution Gallery) and then to Akbar’s fort.

Rare photographs, illustrations, documents as well as detailed information related to the Indian Constitution and the process that went into framing it would be on display at this gallery. After the inauguration by the President, this gallery would be open to the pilgrims and tourists visiting the city for Mahakumbh-2025.

“For the new generation of citizens, the exhibition will bring the opportunity to know the history of modern India because we hold the world record for having the longest Constitution, a timeless masterpiece and said to be thirty times longer than the American Constitution,” a senior official said.

Chief minister Yogi Adiityanath on December 29 had invited President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj.

The chief minister had also extended his invitation to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.

As part of his invitation, the chief minister had also presented special gifts, including a symbol featuring the Mahakumbh 2025 logo, a kalash (sacred urn), literature related to the event, a New Year table calendar and a diary.