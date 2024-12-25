Cow slaughter sparks protests, police officer suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

A Station House Officer (SHO) was on Wednesday suspended after a cow slaughter incident near Bidhan Nagar village triggered protests. Senior police officials rushed to the site to defuse tensions and successfully persuaded the protesters to lift the blockade. (File) (Pic used for representation)

A large group of demonstrators blocked National Highway 91, which connects Bulandshahr to Aligarh, for approximately two hours after the incident of cow slaughter.

The protesters demanded stringent action against the culprits, claiming this was the second such incident in the Gabhana area within two days.

Senior police officials rushed to the site to defuse tensions and successfully persuaded the protesters to lift the blockade.

Talking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh, Sanjiv Suman, assured strict action against those involved.

"An FIR has been lodged and strong action will be taken against the culprits," SSP Suman said, adding that further disciplinary measures would be initiated against any police personnel found negligent in their duties.

Gabhana SHO Gajendra Singh has been suspended, he said.

He also highlighted the police's proactive stance against such crimes in the district over the past year, during which nine cases of cow slaughter were reported. "In all these cases, the culprits have been arrested, charged under the Gangsters Act, and their properties attached," he said.