Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cow slaughter sparks protests, police officer suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

PTI |
Dec 25, 2024 06:41 PM IST

A large group of protestors blocked National Highway 91, which connects Bulandshahr to Aligarh, for approximately two hours after the incident of cow slaughter.

A Station House Officer (SHO) was on Wednesday suspended after a cow slaughter incident near Bidhan Nagar village triggered protests.

Senior police officials rushed to the site to defuse tensions and successfully persuaded the protesters to lift the blockade. (File) (Pic used for representation)
Senior police officials rushed to the site to defuse tensions and successfully persuaded the protesters to lift the blockade. (File) (Pic used for representation)

A large group of demonstrators blocked National Highway 91, which connects Bulandshahr to Aligarh, for approximately two hours after the incident of cow slaughter.

The protesters demanded stringent action against the culprits, claiming this was the second such incident in the Gabhana area within two days.

Senior police officials rushed to the site to defuse tensions and successfully persuaded the protesters to lift the blockade.

Talking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh, Sanjiv Suman, assured strict action against those involved.

"An FIR has been lodged and strong action will be taken against the culprits," SSP Suman said, adding that further disciplinary measures would be initiated against any police personnel found negligent in their duties.

Gabhana SHO Gajendra Singh has been suspended, he said.

He also highlighted the police's proactive stance against such crimes in the district over the past year, during which nine cases of cow slaughter were reported. "In all these cases, the culprits have been arrested, charged under the Gangsters Act, and their properties attached," he said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On