Cold wave in Delhi continues with temperatures as low as 5°C, AQI still ‘poor’

Delhi on Sunday continued to reel under the cold wave conditions as the temperature in the national capital dropped to 6 degrees Celsius, with the air quality index (AQI) remaining in the 'poor' category. People have been using bonfires, thick blankets, and layered clothes to beat the cold wave in Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

However, the India Meteorological Department has forecast a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius for the day. Earlier on Saturday, the temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Early morning visuals from the central parts of the city showed thin layer of fog engulfing the roads, with residents seen on walking or jogging in the Shanti Path area.

The dropping temperatures have especially been difficult on people on the roads, who take refuge in shelter homes and makeshift camps at night.

People in the Jama Masjid, AIIMS Delhi, and other areas were seen wearing thick blankets and trying to get some sleep in the harsh cold weather.

Ved Pal, who works at a shelter near AIIMS Delhi, said that more than 40 people took refuge in the shelter on Saturday night. "This is a family shelter, and here we give them a proper bed, and as many blankets as they want. They also get food twice a day, and get tea and rusk in the morning too," Pal told ANI.

Additionally, to take care of the medical needs, a doctor visits them if anyone falls sick or has a health issue, or they are taken to AIIMS if needed.

"We have a first aid box here, and when the doctor visits we give the medicine through their orders, otherwise we try to also help them get to the hospital. We keep the general medicine like paracetamol," he added.

Another shelter home near AIIMS provides shelter to both families and bachelors. Similar to the earlier one, they also provide food, bedding, and medical assistance.

Meanwhile, one Roshan Kumar, working at a shelter near Jama Masjid, praised the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government for providing the necessary facilities to the people at the shelter.

"There are around 4 shelters here (near Jama Masjid), in some shelters, the capacity is 30 people, while another one has a capacity of 100 people, in the shelter we have all the facilities, and we also get regular food three times a day. The Delhi government has given us all the facilities, including medical facilities," Kumar told ANI.

Delhi's 'Poor' AQI

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that the national capital's AQI was recorded at 246 at 7 am on Sunday. A day before, it was at 212.

The AQI at Anand Vihar was measured at 292, Alipur at 256, Bawana at 298, and Burari Crossing at 288. Further, an AQI of 258 was recorded at Dwarka Sector 8, while that of 299 at Nehru Nagar, 288 at Rohini and 317 at Mundka.

An air quality index between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen Roy warned about a possibility of further drop in the temperature due to the winds in North India. She said that a drop of 1-2 degree Celsius is likely, adding that the cold wave will last for one to two days in north and Central India.

IMD has also warned of 'cold wave to severe cold wave' in Delhi's neighbouring parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

(with ANI inputs)