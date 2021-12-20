Cold wave persists, North shivers

Near-zero and sub-zero temperatures continued to affect parts of northwest India for the third consecutive day as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted cold wave conditions to prevail till Wednesday.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions were reported in parts of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh (MP) on Monday. Such conditions were also reported in isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and East MP. Dense fog was reported in isolated pockets over east UP, according to the IMD.

“We are expecting two consecutive western disturbances to affect the Western Himalayan region around December 22 and 24. The second western disturbance is an active one. It may cause scattered light rain over the plains. Due to the upcoming western disturbances, there is likely to be a respite from the ongoing cold wave from December 22 to 27. But due to associated clouding, day temperatures are likely to be below normal. So it’s too early to say how much respite we will have from the cold wave,” explained R K Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.

Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -7.7 degrees C, three degrees below average, followed by Uttarakhand’s Ranichauri at -1 degree C. Churu and Sikar in Rajasthan reported 0.5 degrees Celsius each, 6 degrees below normal across plains in the country. Hisar in Haryana reported a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees C, 7.7 degrees below normal, while Rajasthan’s Alwar district reported 1.6 degrees C, 7 degrees below normal. Amritsar (0.8 degrees) and Bathinda (1 degree) in Punjab recorded temperatures almost 4 degrees below average, the weather department said.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over most parts of the northwest, central and east India over the next 2 days, according to IMD. Thereafter, there is likely to be a 3-5 degree C rise in minimum temperatures over northwest India and a rise of 2-4 degree C over central and east India, the department said.

Light to moderate isolated and scattered rainfall/snowfall is very likely over the Western Himalayan region from December 22 to 25 while light isolated rainfall is also likely in Punjab on December 24, according to IMD.

IMD has warned of light to moderate isolated and scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over northeast states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from December 21 to 24 and isolated hailstorm also likely over the region on December 22 and 23.

“A western disturbance has passed from the northwestern region last week. Very cold, dry northerly winds are blowing over the entire northwestern region which is bringing down both night and day temperatures. This may abate after December 22. Ground frost can impact agriculture in some parts but not if it’s for a very short time,” DS Pai, who heads climate research and services at IMD, Pune had said on Sunday.

Ground frost has been reported from many parts of the country, particularly east and west Rajasthan. Low temperatures and ground frost have varying impacts on rabi crops. IMD has recommended the application of light and frequent sprinklers in the evening hours to protect the crops from cold injury, cover young fruit plants with straw/polythene sheets/gunny bags, keep cattle inside the sheds during the night and provide dry bedding to protect them from cold and in poultry, to keep the chicks warm by providing artificial light in their sheds.