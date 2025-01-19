Coldplay Navi Mumbai concert: Chris Martin reads out ‘Jai Shri Ram’ from fan placard, asks meaning

Chris Martin-led British music band “Coldplay” mesmerised the crowd at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium with their musical skills on Saturday evening. British band Coldplay's Chris Martin performs during the bands Music Of The Spheres World Tour Produced and Promoted By BookMyShow Live, at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday.(PTI)

Chris, the band's vocalist, also added "char chaand" to the show with his Hindi. After concluding one of his songs, he thanked the audience, saying, “shukriya”.

The most surprising element came when Chris read out placards that his fans held during the show. “Jai Shri Ram,” said Chris while noticing one of the placards from the crowd. Not aware of its meaning, the singer also asked what it meant, news agency ANI reported.

Ahead of the concert, Martin was spotted visiting the Shri Babulnath Temple with his partner and actor Dakota Johnson. Both opted for ethnic attire for their sacred visit.

Coldplay concerts

As part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’, Coldplay iis performing in Navi Mumbai for three days (January 18, January 19, and January 21) at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

The Western Railways will run two special trains between Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on January 25 and 26.

An official told news agency PTI on Thursday that though the two trains are "winter specials" as per the Railway Board's directive, they are being operated to accommodate the extra passengers in view of the Coldplay concerts on January 25 and 26 at Narendra Modi stadium.

The two special trains are expected to help people who want to attend the Coldplay concerts and are looking for an alternative to flights amid skyrocketing airfares between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.