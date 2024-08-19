College student assaulted by biker, case filed: Cops

A 21-year-old college student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a biker in the early hours of Sunday after he offered her a lift in the HSR police station limits, a senior police officer said. The incident took place at around 1:15 am when she was returning from a party at a restaurant in Koramangala with a friend (File photo)

Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Raman Gupta said the woman, originally from Maharashtra, is a student at a private college in the outskirts of the city. The incident took place at around 1:15am when she was returning from a party at a restaurant in Koramangala with a friend. While returning to her accommodation, she drove her friend’s car but struggled to control the vehicle and accidentally bumped into three auto-rickshaws. This led to a confrontation with the auto drivers, prompting the woman to call the police helpline, 112, out of fear.

“In a state of panic, the young woman decided to leave the scene and sought help from passing bikers to get home. The first biker she approached declined to assist, but a second biker agreed to drop her off,” Gupta said.

He further said that the biker, however, took an unexpected route away from the main road, stopped near an isolated shed and attempted to sexually assault the young woman. He said: “Sensing the potential danger, she activated an emergency alert app on her phone, sharing her live location with her friend and father. The quick response from her friend, who informed the police, allowed police personnel to track her location and reach the scene.”

“The attacker fled the area upon hearing the approaching police vehicle. He had, however, assaulted her, tore her clothes, and left her in a distressed state,” he said, adding that the police rushed the woman to a private hospital in Hebbagodi for treatment.

Gupta said: “The woman had been assaulted and possibly sexually assaulted, though the exact nature of the attack is still under investigation.”

“A medical examination has been conducted, and the police are awaiting the results to determine whether rape occurred. Further details will be made available once the medical report is finalized. A case has been registered under BNS sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) at HSR police station. The police have formed five teams to arrest the accused,” he added.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwar confirmed the incident, said: “The police are following due procedure, and all necessary medical examinations are being conducted to support the investigation. The police are working diligently to gather evidence and apprehend the perpetrator.”

State unit BJP president BY Vijayendra alleged that rising incidents of rape, sexual harassment, murders, and violence against women have become alarmingly frequent under the Siddaramaiah government, raising serious concerns over its administration. In a post on X, Vijayendra said that the state now seems to have transformed into a lawless den for criminals, where women are left vulnerable and unprotected.

He said: “The latest shocking incident of rape reported from HSR Layout, Bengaluru, is yet another grim reminder of the gross incompetency and apparent lack of any strong will within the Siddaramaiah government to prevent such heinous crimes. It is disheartening to see that despite the mounting cases, there seems to be no concrete action or decisive leadership to curb this alarming trend.”

“These serial incidents of rape and murders of young women are also severely tarnishing the image of the state on the national and global stage. The disrepute is painting a picture of a state where the safety and dignity of women are no longer guaranteed. It begs the question: what is stopping the government from taking tough measures and adopting a resolute stance against these atrocities? Why does it seem so difficult to protect the most vulnerable in society?” Vijayendra questioned.