College student dies by suicide in Hyd over ‘torture’, 1 held: Police

Hyderabad

Police said one person has been taken into custody over alleged suicide by a Class 11 student at a private junior college on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (HT Archives)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Class 11 student at a private junior college on the outskirts of Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide in his classroom, citing mental harassment by the institute’s management, police said on Wednesday, adding that one person has been taken into custody.

Narsingi inspector of police V Shiva Kumar said the 16-year-old took the extreme step after his evening classes ended at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

A purported suicide note recovered from the spot blamed his acting principal and three lecturers for the suicide, police said.

Police received a call about the incident at around 10.45pm. The other students rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared dead by doctors,” Kumar said, adding the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital on Wednesday morning for a post-mortem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A purported suicide note recovered from the spot said he was resorting to the extreme step as he was unable to bear the alleged mental torture by the acting principal and three other lecturers,” he said.

In the suicide note, seen by HT, the boy alleged mental torture by the lecturers. “I am sorry for causing pain to all of you. But I cannot bear this torture. I request you not to spare these four lecturers who are showing hell to the students,” he said.

The inspector said that one of the lecturers, who allegedly thrashed the student, has been taken into custody. “We are on the lookout for others named in the suicide note,” he said.

Police have gone by the complaint of the parents that the lecturer regularly beat up the students. The inspector said there are a couple of videos of the lecturer beating up students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased’s mother told mediapersons that he was not a timid teen and was not facing any psychological problems. “He was pursuing Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. He died by suicide due to harassment and torture by college authorities,” she said.

Based on a complaint by the student’s parents, Narsingi police registered a case under section 305 (abetment of suicide of child or insane person) of Indian Penal Code against the accused and also the college management.

Meanwhile, scores of Youth Congress workers staged a protest at the Board of Intermediate office at Nampally, demanding cancellation of the college’s licence.

State minister for education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. She also asked the police to speed up the investigation and Intermediate Board commissioner Naveen Mittal to submit a report at the earliest, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON