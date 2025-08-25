Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

College student shot dead at home by ex-boyfriend in Bengal's Nadia

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 10:20 pm IST

Isha Mallik, 19, has been in a relationship with Debraj since her school days. She recently broke up with him.

Krishnanagar: A college student was allegedly shot dead at her home by her ex-boyfriend in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in the afternoon in Manikpara in the Kotwali police station area.(For representation/PTI)
The incident happened in the afternoon in Manikpara in the Kotwali police station area.(For representation/PTI)

The incident happened in the afternoon in Manikpara in the Kotwali police station area, they said.

Isha Mallik, 19, has been in a relationship with Debraj since her school days. She recently broke up with him, they said.

Debraj, who also knew Isha's brother, would often visit her house and pursue her. Debraj was enraged as Isha continued avoiding him, they added.

"Isha, a student of the Krishnanagar Women's College, was found lying in a pool of blood in their drawing room by her mother. Debraj was seen fleeing with a country-made revolver in his hand," SP of Krishnanagar K Amarnath said.

"She was taken to the Shaktinagar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. There were two gunshot wounds on her body," he said.

A hunt is on for Debraj, a resident of nearby Mohanpur, the SP said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / College student shot dead at home by ex-boyfriend in Bengal's Nadia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On