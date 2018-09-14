College student who topped Class 12 board exam alleges gangrape in Haryana

A college student, who had topped Class 12 exam of an education board, was allegedly gangraped in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district on Wednesday.

Station house officer (SHO), women police station, Heeramani Devi said, “We received the complaint from the victim, who was taken for medical examination. After medical examination, we registered a case of gangrape against three youths and sent the zero FIR to Kanina police for further investigation.”

The girl in her complaint alleged that she was on way to her coaching centre in Kanina when three men stopped her to inquire about an address. After some time they offered her water, which she drank and fell unconscious.

The accused took her to some unidentified place and gangraped her and fled from the spot, the college student said in her complaint. On reaching home she informed her parents about the incident, who took her to a police station.

The women police of Rewari district registered a zero first information report (FIR) against three unidentified youth and sent the FIR to Kanina police for further investigation.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 09:08 IST