Collegium members seek probe against HC judge Yashwant Varma over cash recovery

Supreme Court collegium members have urged Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna to go beyond the transfer and initiate an in-house inquiry against Delhi high court judge Yashwant Varma following the discovery of unaccounted cash at his official residence, underscoring the need for stringent action to uphold judicial ethics. A decision on the matter was likely on Friday Delhi high court judge Yashwant Varma. (Sourced)

During a collegium meeting on Thursday, while a unanimous decision was taken to transfer Justice Varma back to the Allahabad high court, two judges argued that mere transfer was not the “real solution” and that stronger steps were necessary to maintain public confidence in the judiciary. One collegium member insisted that Justice Varma should immediately be stripped of judicial work. Another judge advocated for an in-house inquiry, emphasising that such a serious incident demanded institutional accountability.

People aware of the matter said the cash was discovered after a fire broke out at Justice Varma’s residence on the night of March 14. Justice Varma and his wife were in Bhopal when his daughter and staff called the fire office. When the fire brigade and police arrived at the scene, they reportedly discovered a stash of cash in his outhouse. The incident sent shock waves through judicial corridors, prompting intervention from the Supreme Court collegium.

After the fire was contained, first responders found bundles of cash, which led to official documentation of the discovery. Police were informed, and the matter was soon escalated to the highest levels of the judiciary and the government.

While CJI Khanna, who has the exclusive prerogative to order an in-house inquiry, assured the collegium that he would deliberate on the available options, some members reportedly felt that merely transferring Justice Varma would not be sufficient. They argued that allowing a judge to continue serving under such circumstances, without a thorough investigation, could severely damage the judiciary’s reputation and erode public trust.

The collegium, comprising CJI Khanna and justices Bhushan R Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka, and Vikram Nath, during the Thursday meeting, decided to recommend Justice Varma’s transfer back to the Allahabad high court, where he was originally appointed as a judge in 2016. The debate over initiating an in-house inquiry remains open and a further decision could be made on Friday.

Justice Varma was appointed to the Delhi high court in October 2021, following a recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium headed by then-CJI NV Ramana. Before his elevation, he served as standing counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government.

As per the in-house procedure formulated in 1999, when allegations of impropriety or corruption surface against a constitutional court judge, the CJI first seeks the judge’s response. If unsatisfied, the CJI can set up an inquiry committee comprising a Supreme Court judge and two high court chief justices to examine the matter. The findings of such a probe could pave the way for parliamentary removal proceedings.