'Coming 4 weeks very critical': Govt says second Covid-19 wave spreading faster than before

Dr VK Paul stressed on the importance of people’s participation in combating the pandemic in the coming weeks, urging the entire country to come together and fight against the pandemic.
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog Member, requested the masses to get over vaccine hesitancy, adding that no other country other than India has opened up vaccination drive for those above the age of 45. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI)

The Union health ministry on Tuesday warned that Covid-19 is spreading at a faster rate in the country compared to last year. It added that warnings have been issued to not take th ongoing pandemic lightly, and that the coming four weeks are very critical in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

"The impact of the pandemic has increased in the country. Warnings were given that the situation should not be taken for granted. The situation of the pandemic has worsened and the speed of increasing Covid-19 cases is higher than last time," said Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog Member (Health), at a press conference on Tuesday.

"We can still control the pandemic, people's participation is vital to control the second wave of the pandemic. Next four weeks are very critical for us, " he added.

Dr Paul stressed on the importance of people’s participation in combating the pandemic in the coming weeks, urging the entire country to come together and fight against the pandemic.

"People's participation is vital to control the second wave. The next four weeks are going to be very critical. The entire country has to come together and make efforts to fight the pandemic." he told reporters.

Dr Paul insisted on practising Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, practising social distancing, and avoiding crowds diligently as a measure against the pandemic.

He also requested the masses to get over vaccine hesitancy, adding that no other country other than India has opened up vaccination drive for those above the age of 45.

"Request people to get over vaccine hesitancy; nowhere in the world has vaccination been opened up for those above 45 years." he said at the press conference.

