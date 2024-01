Commissioner Public Relations Mayank Srivastava pays courtesy visit to CM Sai

Raipur: Following his assumption of office, the new Commissioner of the Public Relations Department, Mayank Srivastava, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai at the State Guest House Pahuna on Thursday evening. The chief minister extended his best wishes for Srivastava's new responsibilities.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world