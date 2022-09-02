Commissioning of INS Vikrant a proud moment, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said commissioning of INS Vikrant is a proud moment for all citizens of the country, adding new India is the land of new opportunities.

Addressing a gathering in Mangaluru after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth ₹3800 crore in the city, Modi said, “These industrial projects worth ₹3,700 crore will help in strengthening trade and commerce with an increase in ease of doing business.”

He said in the 21st Century, India is moving forward with the vision of 'Green Growth'. “The technology used in Karnataka's refineries are in sync with this objective. During Amrit Kaal, India is moving forward with the mindset of Green Growth and Green Jobs,” the PM said.

“Today's India is focused on the development on state of the art infrastructure, as this is the road to developed India. Through infrastructure development we can create new jobs and create new opportunities,” Modi said.

He added that through the ‘One District One Product’ programme, the government will be able to open market opportunities for artisans in Karnataka. “Success of Make in India, increasing exports are crucial for development of India. To support this we're developing our infrastructure for better logistics,” Modi said.

"Ayushman Bharat has played an important role in ensuring the poor are able to afford quality healthcare & their families do not become debt-ridden due to medical expenses. With the world's largest insurance scheme, we have taken healthcare to the grassroots: PM Modi in Mangaluru

