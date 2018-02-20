Communal harmony: Hindu, Muslim weddings in one pandal at the same time

Setting an example of communal harmony, a Hindu couple and a Muslim couple tied the nuptial knot in one wedding pandal at the same time following their respective traditions. The weddings were solemnised at a banquet hall in Jind on Sunday afternoon.

Jind residents Rajender Kumar and Shabbir Khan have been neighbours for a long time. For the marriage of their daughters Shaalu and Shabnam, both had booked the same banquet hall situated on Rohtak road. While Rajender had booked the hall for an evening ceremony on February 18, Shabbir had booked it for the afternoon.

The two marriage ceremonies taking place at the banquet hall situated on Rohtak road. (HT Photo)

Due to some miscommunication, Rajender remained under the impression that he has booked the hall for afternoon, and made catering and other wedding-related arrangements accordingly. However, he was in for a shock on Sunday afternoon when he found that the hall where his daughter was to marry was given to someone else. A little drama ensued as a worried Rajender sought his options at the last minute, since all his guests were invited for the afternoon ceremony. But soon, Rajender received the support from his neighbour Shabbir, who proposed that both the weddings could happen at the same time.

“It happened coincidentally, but all the guests appreciated the decision. The families of two grooms who had come from Sonepat and Faridabad also made no objection. There were two different food arrangements since both of us had hired different caterers. But guests from both the sides mixed up and enjoyed everything,” said Shabbir.

Rajender said it was a unique site of a shaadi and a nikah happening mere 50 feet from each other at the same time.