Compassion, values may lead to a more peaceful world: Dalai Lama at Freedom Trail in Arunachal

Tawang: A six-day ‘Freedom Trail,’ commemorating the historic escape of the 14th Dalai Lama from Tibet in 1959, concluded on Saturday at Dzongtse Pungteng, the residence of the religious leader, in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The Dalai Lama is helped by monks as he leaves after leading a prayer session in Dharmsala. (HT Photo)

Organised by the Tawang district administration under the leadership of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kanki Darang, the event saw participation from around 300 people, including monks, local leaders, security forces, tourists, and volunteers.

“I am very moved to know that 300 people have embarked on a Freedom Trail, retracing the six-day journey I made in 1959 from Khen-dza-mani on the border between Tibet and India to Pungteng-tse at Tawang,” the 88-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader said.

The trek, which was flagged off on March 31 from Kenzamani, the site on the Indo-Tibetan border where the Dalai Lama was first received by Indian officials after crossing over from Tibet, retraced the route he followed after entering India. The path passed through the villages of Sakpret, Pamaghar, Tsaighar, Kangteng, and Temilo before concluding at Tawang Monastery.

At the age of 23, the Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 with thousands of other Tibetans after a failed uprising against the rule of Mao Zedong’s Communists, who had gained control of Tibet in 1950. Since then, the Dalai Lama has lived in exile in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

In a special message, the Dalai Lama reflected on his journey, reaffirming India’s long-standing cultural and civilisational ties with Tibet. He described the bond as “alive and unwavering.” “I clearly remember those days and the feeling of relief and freedom I felt as we reached India, and how reassuring it was to be given such a warm welcome wherever we went,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the people and the Government of India, as well as the Monpa community of Arunachal Pradesh, for their continued support over the past 66 years, the Dalai Lama said, “Since those six days travelling from Khen-dza-mani to Tawang, India has become my second home. Living here, I have been able to meet all sorts of people I would not otherwise have done. I have learned to regard disasters, such as losing your country, less as setbacks and more as opportunities to develop courage and renew our resolve to help others.”

“As the trekkers reach Tawang Monastery on April 5, I will pray that their efforts contribute to the thriving of compassion, non-violence, and human values, and that this may lead to a more peaceful, harmonious world,” he added.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said the Freedom Trail is not only a tribute to the resilience of His Holiness but also a powerful symbol of compassion, non-violence, and harmony. He expressed hope that it would grow into a meaningful destination for spiritual and cultural tourism, attracting people from across the globe to walk this path of reflection and peace.

The trail was inaugurated at Kenzamani, where monks and villagers gathered to offer prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama, accompanied by traditional Monpa performances. Chairman of the department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA), Jambey Wangdi, and Lungla legislator Tsering Lhamu were present.

“As we embark on this journey along the Freedom Trail, we draw strength from the wisdom of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and hope for a peaceful future. Our relationship with Tibet is centuries old, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual understanding,” Lhamu said.

During the trek, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) offered a ceremonial guard of honour to the participants at Chudangmo. The trail included significant spiritual stops, such as Gorzam Choeten, marked by community celebrations and religious observances at every halt. The event concluded with a special prayer ceremony at Dzongtse Pungteng.

“The trail was a tribute to His Holiness’s message of compassion, non-violence, and harmony. It is also an opportunity for the younger generation to connect with this important chapter of history,” an official involved in the programme said.