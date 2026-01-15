Shidlaghatta city municipal commissioner Amrutha Gowda filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rajeev Gowda accusing him of verbal abuse with obscene language and issuing life threats over the removal of an illegal banner. Complaint filed against Cong leader over threats to Shidlaghatta civic body chief

“We registered a case against Rajeev Gowda invoking sections 79(act intended to insult modesty of woman), 132(criminal force to deter public servant to discharge duty), 352(intentional insult), 199 and 54 (abettor present when offence committed) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), after a complaint of Amrutha Gowda,” inspector of Shidlaghatta police station Venu Gopal said. “We launched investigation and would serve notice to him soon,” he added.

In her complaint, commissioner Amrutha Gowda stated that she was “deeply hurt and mentally traumatised” by the abusive phone call. “I have been abused using obscene words and threatened over the phone. I am living alone at the headquarters, and therefore I fear for my safety. Rajeev Gowda should be held responsible for any untoward incident in the future,” she said, seeking immediate protection and strict legal action.

Speaking to HT, Amrutha Gowda clarified that the banner was removed strictly as per rules. “Since we had received a complaint, it was removed... It was tied right in the middle of the road, causing accidents. We will be held accountable if the accidents happen. No permission was taken to erect the banner,” she said.

“We removed the banner following due procedure. There was no political pressure behind it. We had informed the concerned councillor and even suggested that the banner could be installed at another permitted location. Using such filthy language against an officer performing her duty is extremely painful,” she said.

She further added, “This incident has shaken my confidence. As a woman officer working alone, such threats seriously affect our ability to work freely and fearlessly.”

Responding to the controversy after an audio clip of the alleged abuse went viral on social media, Rajeev Gowda denied threatening the officer’s life. According to him, his audio was edited. “I have not spoken badly to the officer. If she has felt hurt, I apologise. The voice in the audio is mine, but I never said I would set her on fire. I only said I would burn the flex banner,” he claimed. He added, “If I have made a mistake, I am ready to face any action. I spoke out of frustration because the officer was not working properly.”

Meanwhile, the employees of the Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside their office demanding action against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee state convener Rajeev Gowda for allegedly threatening municipal commissioner Amrutha Gowda. The protesting employees alleged that he had called her over the phone and “hurled abuses” for removing his banner in the town.

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions. Opposition parties BJP and JD(S) have demanded Rajeev Gowda’s immediate arrest. Former chief minister and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy personally called state government chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh to express concern. “If this is how women officers are treated, how can they function independently?” he reportedly questioned.