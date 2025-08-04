Complaint filed against Tejashwi Yadav over ‘two voter cards’ in Patna

A complaint has been filed at Patna's Digha police station against Bihar leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav with allegations that he has two voter cards with different numbers. An advocate, Rajiv Ranjan, filed the complaint, ANI reported. An FIR has not yet been registered on the complaint, the news agency said. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at a function in Patna.(HT File)

The Election Commission of India (EC) has already sent a notice to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, saying that a voter ID he showed in a press conference on Saturday, claiming that he was not included in the voter list, was not officially issued.

This comes amid a heated debate over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, due in October-November. Draft voter rolls have been published, and Opposition parties have been alleging that the EC, on cue from the ruling BJP and its allies, removed voters arbitrarily.

The commission, however, refuted Tejashwi Yadav's claim about his name, and said he was indeed listed at serial number 416 of polling station number 204 at Patna's Bihar Animal Sciences University. It gave the Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, too: RAB0456228.

In his press conference on Saturday, Yadav linked his phone to a large screen and demonstrated an online search for his EPIC number, which showed ‘no records found’.

This EPIC number — RAB2916120 — was different from the one that the EC shared and which it said was valid for him in the 2015 and 2020 polls too.

The BJP thus said Tejashwi had two EPICs, which is a criminal offence.

Yadav has been asked by the EC to hand over details of the EPIC he shared at his press conference for a probe.