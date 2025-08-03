Epic number of voter ID not officially issued: EC junks Tejashwi Yadav's claim

The Election Commission of India has sent a notice to Bihar assembly's leader of opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying that the voter ID he showed in the press conference on Saturday, claiming that he was not included in the voter list, is not officially issued. During the press conference on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav said that he could not find his name in the draft electoral rolls. (File/ANI)

The poll body also refuted Yadav's claim of non-inclusion in the voter list and said that his name was indeed listed at serial number 416 of polling station number 204, which is at the library of Patna's Bihar Animal Sciences University, with Epic number RAB0456228.

The letter was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by Patna's district administration on Sunday at 4.13 pm. The letter, issued by the electoral registration officer, added that the Epic number of the voter ID showed by Yadav during the press conference was RAB2916120, which, as per preliminary verification, does not seem to be issued officially.

Yadav has now been requested by the poll body to provide the details of the voter ID card he showed, along with the original card, so that an investigation can be conducted.

Tejashwi Yadav's claim

During the press conference on Saturday, Yadav was speaking against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise of the electoral rolls in Bihar and said that he could not find his name in the draft electoral rolls.

He connected his phone to a large screen and demonstrated an online search for his Epic number, which showed ‘no records found’

“Now look! I am myself not registered as a voter. This disqualifies me from contesting elections. Perhaps, I cease to be treated as a citizen and stand deprived of the right to live in this house,” he had said.

ECI's fact-check

On Saturday itself, Election Commission of India firmly refuted Yadav’s claim that his name was missing from the draft electoral rolls and called his allegation “baseless”.

It released a copy of the draft rolls showing Yadav’s name, photograph, and details at serial number 416. Officials also confirmed that the Epic number Yadav used to contest elections in 2015 and 2020 - RAB0456228 - remains valid and is reflected in the latest electoral roll published on August 1.