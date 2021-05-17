Complete lockdown in Sikkim from Monday amid Covid-19 surge: Check details here
- There are 3,010 active cases in Sikkim, while 202 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.
Sikkim will go for a complete lockdown from May 17 to 24 amid the surge in coronavirus cases (Covid-19) even during the ongoing partial lockdown.
Lockdown-like restrictions were imposed in Sikkim from May 6 and that it was in effect till May 16. The decision to impose a complete lockdown came after a review of the situation on Friday when it was found that the average positivity rate of the virus in the state has continued to be more than 20% in the last few weeks.
Check out the fresh guidelines here:
- Ration shops, private commercial eatablishments, state government offices, institutions, gyms, markets and factories will be closed during the lockdown period.
- Units engaged in manufacturing medicines, medical equipment, oxygen and allied sectors will be open, while vehicles carrying vegetables, food items and other essential commodities will be allowed to move.
- In case of medical emergencies, commercial and private vehicles will be allowed to operate after getting permission from the authorities.
- Central government offices will operate with the orders issued by the Government of India.
- No congregation will be allowed, according to the government order.