Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu starting May 10 as Covid-19 cases rise

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday decided to impose a lockdown for two weeks, starting May 10 as daily cases of coronavirus disease rise unabated.

During the lockdown period, residents can buy groceries, vegetables and meat products till 12 noon, authorities announced. Amma canteens will also function.

Transport services will also be affected as the government only allowed cabs and autos to ply for purposes of weddings, funerals, exams and jobs interviews.

All government and private offices have been asked to allow their staff to work from home.

Movement of health care workers, care givers volunteers has been allowed. However, they will need to show valid identity proof to the police officials.

Until the lockdown begins, all shops will remain open on Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 9pm only.

