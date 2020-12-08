Computer engineering graduate from Ahmedabad wins GSTN contest with Rs100,000 award

india

Viraj R. Raval, 23, a computer engineering graduate from Ahmedabad has won a cash prize of Rs100,000 for his video “Benefits of Registering the Business under GST” in the GST-n-You, a creativity contest organised by Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), an official statement said.

Out of the 223 entries for GST-n-You, 16 participants have been adjudged as the winners under three categories in the contest that was open from September 15 to October 15, 2020.

Four entries have been selected for the second prize of Rs 50,000 each and the winners in this category are Arun Vijayan of Thiruvananthapuram for his video on “Benefits of GST for Taxpayers and Consumers”, Gautam Mahanti of Navi Mumbai for his creative graphic “Benefit of e-Invoice and SMS based EWB generation”, Shubham Jaiswal of Kanpur for his video ”Benefits of GST for Taxpayers” and Hensi Shah of Anjar in Kachchh for her video “Basic Concepts of Refund on Inverted Duty Structure”, it said.

Besides these, 11 other participants have been selected for the third position and have won a cash prize of Rs10,000 each, it added.

Apart from these 16 cash prize winners, 14 more participants have been selected for the Certificate of Appreciation for their creativity and originality. The results along with the awarded entries of participants have been uploaded on the GSTN portal, it said.

GSTN provides IT infrastructure and services to the Central and state governments, taxpayers and other stakeholders for implementation of GST.