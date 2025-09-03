New Delhi: India is concerned about the Global South’s rights in climate talks, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday, adding that the implementation of carbon markets, adaptation strategies, and climate finance under the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) will be the key issues at the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30). Concerned about rights of Global South, says Yadav

Speaking at the 20th Global Sustainability Summit of the Conference of Indian Industry (CII), Yadav referred to his meeting with COP 30 President André Aranha Corrêa do Lago in Delhi on Monday and said they discussed ways to advance work on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement as well as issues related to climate finance and “the rights of the Global South”.

“So many issues are still pending, like Article 6. Though a decision on the carbon market was adopted at Glasgow (COP26), but no more action has been taken about the trading of this carbon market mechanism. So, we emphasise doing that,” he said.

Second, for the adaptation practice, there was a declaration in Baku, but more work is needed, the minister said. “In the last COP, the NCQG (New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance) was agreed... because we have already taken a stake in the Global Stocktake process at the Dubai COP, so much finance and other things are required to achieve that, so we discussed all these issues with the COP President,” he said.

“We are very concerned about the rights of the Global South. We discussed that this is a multilateral forum, so every country must contribute its positive role in the COP,” Yadav added.

COP30 will be held at Belem in Brazil in November this year.

The minister further said that the MoEFCC has issued very critical notifications with the aim of building a sustainable future, pointing to the Environment Audit Rules, 2025 that was enacted on August 29.

“These rules establish a formal framework for environmental auditing across India. The new rules, which come into force immediately, are designed to supplement the existing government monitoring and inspection framework, not to replace it. These rules establish a formal framework for environmental auditing across India…and establish a new, two-tiered system for environmental auditors and a dedicated agency to oversee the process,” Yadav said.

The Union government also launched the Green Credit Programme in October 2023 to encourage individuals and institutions to voluntarily undertake positive environmental actions. He added that the ministry on August 29 notified a revised methodology for the programme, “introducing innovative provisions such as direct participation by private entities; minimum restoration commitment; mobilising private capital for climate action; and utilisation of earned green credits.”

Taking cognisance of the provisions of the National Critical Mineral Mission, 2025, the MoEFCC notified certain amendments to the Forest (Conservation and Augmentation) Rules, 2023 on August 31 in order to simplify the approval process for mining of these minerals in forest areas for both public and private entities, he said.

HT reported on Tuesday that the environment ministry has notified the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Amendment Rules, 2025 which make significant tweaks to the forest conservation rules, 2023, including according power to the Centre to decide what works can be taken up on various linear infrastructure projects before final forest clearance is granted.

“With the objective of achieving self-reliance in the critical mineral sector, the government of India has launched the National Critical Mineral Mission, 2025. Under this Mission, 24 minerals have been identified as Critical and Strategic Minerals and 29 other minerals have been considered important for strengthening the country’s economic development and national security...these steps fuel India’s march towards building a sustainable economy which is both poised towards ensuring a green future and global economic might,” Yadav said.

He highlighted that the prevailing global trade tensions, policy uncertainties, geopolitical conflicts, and barriers to global financial investments by major economies, collectively create a fragile environment. Yadav called upon all countries to make sustainability foundational to growth by embracing economy-wide solutions that encompass circular economy models, nature positive actions, green manufacturing and advancing behaviour change for responsible practices.