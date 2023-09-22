Concerned by Canada’s charges, in contact with both countries: US NSA

New York: The United States is deeply concerned about Canada’s allegations (of the possible links between agents of the government of India and a killing of a Sikh terrorist in Canada), it fully supports the investigation and it would like to see perpetrators brought to justice, American national security advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

At a press briefing in the White House on Thursday, Sullivan also said that there is “no wedge” between the US and Canada — which is both a neighbour and among America’s closest allies — on the issue and the US will continue to publicly stick to its position on the issue till it plays out.

Sullivan said that the US had been in touch with the Indian government as well.

In his comments, Sullivan, regarded as President Joe Biden’s closest foreign policy aide and among the architects of the renewed momentum in the India-US strategic partnership, said, “As soon as we heard from the Canadian PM publicly about the allegations, we went out publicly ourselves and expressed our deep concern about them, our support for law enforcement progress to get to the bottom of what exactly happened and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.”

While saying he would not get into the substance of private diplomatic conversations, Sullivan said that the US was in “constant contact with Canadian counterparts, consulting with them closely” and supported Canada’s efforts in this investigation. “We have also been in touch with the Indian government.”

“I firmly reject that there is a wedge between the US and Canada. We have deep concerns about the allegations, we would like to see the investigation carried forward and perpetrators held to account. That is what the US has stood for from the moment this became public and will fully stand by till this fully plays its way out.”

