Conditions unfavourable for monsoon’s progress to parts of N-W India

Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for monsoon to advance further into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi for now, India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

However, monsoon could slowly progress into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days in association with an existing cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh.

The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) is passing through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar now.

A western disturbance is affecting the western Himalayan region, which has weakened the monsoon’s progress over northwest India. There are cyclonic circulations, over east Uttar Pradesh; over Punjab and adjoining areas of northwest Rajasthan and Haryana, over south Assam and Gangetic West Bengal, adjoining Bangladesh. The trough (area of low pressure) at mean sea level is running from south Punjab to south Assam across south Haryana, north Uttar Pradesh, central Bihar and north Gangetic West Bengal.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over most parts of east, central and northeast India during the next 4-5 days. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over most parts of northwest India during the next two days and decrease in rainfall activity thereafter except over east Uttar Pradesh where fairly widespread rainfall is likely to continue during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning and strong gusty winds are very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand till June 18.