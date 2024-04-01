Confident of re-election, PM Modi's ‘message’ to RBI: ‘Day after my swearing-in…’

Exuding confidence that he will be re-elected as the country's prime minister, Narendra Modi on Monday joked with officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), telling them that on the very next day of his swearing-in, their workload will increase. **EDS: GRAB VIA @RBI** Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India, in Mumbai, Monday, April 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi was speaking at an RBI event in Mumbai, on its 90th anniversary. The central bank is headquartered in the financial capital.

“I am busy with elections for the next 100 days. So, you have a lot of time to think about (new policies),” he said, amid laughter and clapping from the audience.

He continued: “This is because, immediately following the day of my oath-taking, you will be flooded with work.”

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, voting for which will be held in seven phases starting April 19, PM Modi has confidently declared in various interactions, that his government will get a third consecutive term. The PM, who is currently in his second term, having led the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, has given the slogan of ‘Abki baar, 400 paar’ (this time, we will cross 400 seats) for 2024.

In 2014, the BJP won 282 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha, and 303 seats five years later. This time, however, it is up against a joint opposition, the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

The counting of votes for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4, three days after the seventh and final phase of polling.